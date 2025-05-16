Thai Construction Boss Hauled Away as Police Quiz 15 Over Deadly Building Collapse

A prominent Thai construction tycoon, Premchai Karnasuta has been struggling escorted by police as part of an investigation into the collapse of a 30-story building under construction in Bangkok on Friday.
The incident, which occurred on March 28th following an earthquake, tragically resulted in numerous casualties.
Today's morning saw a flurry of activity as 15 individuals connected to the project surrendered to police at Bang Sue station.
Premchai, the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Italian-Thai Development Plc, was among those taken into custody.
All 15 were subsequently transported to the Criminal Court after being questioned and informed of the charges against them, which include professional negligence leading to death.
The arrests follow the approval of warrants on Thursday for 17 individuals – comprising designers, construction supervisors, and contractors – in connection with the disaster at the State Audit Office building site in the Chatuchak district.
Police used four vans to transport the suspects. The first contained structural engineers Suchat Chutipabhakorn, Phimon Charoenying, Theera Wattanasup, Supol Akkaraareesuk, and Chainarong Siangpraiphan.
Reporters attempted to quiz Phimon, who previously claimed his involvement was limited to a single consultancy role for which he received 150,000 baht, about whether he indeed received this sum. However, he, like his colleagues, remained tight-lipped.
The second van carried structural design engineer Apichart Ruksa, project managers Kritpat Plongkratok, and Somchai Sapyen, all of whom also declined to answer questions from the press.
In the third vehicle were Kriangsak Kawwattana, a Senior Executive Vice President at Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, Xuan Ling Chang, a director of China Railway, and China Railway structural engineers Anuwat Kansorn and Thipat Rattanawongsa.
Kriangsak made a swift exit from the station, offering only a smile in response to reporters' questions before quickly entering the van. Xuan Ling Chang was similarly silent when approached by reporters.
Premchai, who uses a wheelchair, was assisted out of the station by associates and then carefully helped into a pickup truck by officers due to his weight. A nurse accompanied him.
He remained impassive and silent when journalists attempted to ask him about the allegations of substandard construction and the loss of life.
The final individual escorted into a van was Patiwat Sirithai, a senior figure in the PKW joint venture. He also declined to comment on questions regarding alleged substandard supervision and his awareness of non-compliant lift shaft design alterations.
The convoy of police vehicles departed Bang Sue station together. Investigating officers have indicated they will oppose bail in court, citing the seriousness of the charges and the high number of fatalities. Two further suspects are reportedly due to surrender to authorities on May 19th.