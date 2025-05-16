Thai Construction Boss Hauled Away as Police Quiz 15 Over Deadly Building Collapse

A prominent Thai construction tycoon, Premchai Karnasuta has been struggling escorted by police as part of an investigation into the collapse of a 30-story building under construction in Bangkok on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on March 28th following an earthquake, tragically resulted in numerous casualties.

Today's morning saw a flurry of activity as 15 individuals connected to the project surrendered to police at Bang Sue station.

Premchai, the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Italian-Thai Development Plc, was among those taken into custody.

All 15 were subsequently transported to the Criminal Court after being questioned and informed of the charges against them, which include professional negligence leading to death.

The arrests follow the approval of warrants on Thursday for 17 individuals – comprising designers, construction supervisors, and contractors – in connection with the disaster at the State Audit Office building site in the Chatuchak district.

Police used four vans to transport the suspects. The first contained structural engineers Suchat Chutipabhakorn, Phimon Charoenying, Theera Wattanasup, Supol Akkaraareesuk, and Chainarong Siangpraiphan.

