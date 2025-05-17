Govt enforces strict ban on rocket launches near airports during Bun Bang Fai Festival 

The government, through the Transport Ministry, has instructed the Department of Airports (DOA) to implement strict safety measures and public awareness campaigns regarding the launch of Bang Fai rockets, fireworks, fire lanterns, smoke lanterns, and similar airborne objects during the annual Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival), held across northeastern provinces between May and June.
The festival, known for its local cultural significance, has evolved into a competitive event where rockets are launched to greater heights, raising serious safety concerns for aviation and public safety.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang stated on Saturday that this year, the government is emphasizing strict enforcement of air safety regulations around airports, aircraft flight paths, and surrounding areas. The objective is to prevent threats to aircraft operations, pilot visibility, and public safety.
Karom said anyone wishing to launch rockets must obtain prior approval from local officials at the subdistrict, district, or provincial level. Once permission is granted, officials must notify the nearest airport at least 7–15 working days in advance, including full names and contact numbers of at least two coordination persons, and exact coordinates of the launch site (latitude and longitude).
This information will be used to issue pilot advisories and ensure ongoing coordination with air traffic control during launch activities, he said.
Karom warned that unauthorized rocket launches can result in a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.
In severe cases—such as if the act damages an aircraft in service or endangers flight safety—the penalty may escalate to death, life imprisonment, or 15–20 years' imprisonment, along with a fine between 600,000 and 800,000 baht, under Section 59/1 of the Air Navigation Act B.E. 2497 (1954).
The government urges full compliance from communities and festival organizers to ensure public safety and avoid aviation risks during this festive season, he added.