Govt enforces strict ban on rocket launches near airports during Bun Bang Fai Festival 

The government, through the Transport Ministry, has instructed the Department of Airports (DOA) to implement strict safety measures and public awareness campaigns regarding the launch of Bang Fai rockets, fireworks, fire lanterns, smoke lanterns, and similar airborne objects during the annual Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival), held across northeastern provinces between May and June.

The festival, known for its local cultural significance, has evolved into a competitive event where rockets are launched to greater heights, raising serious safety concerns for aviation and public safety.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang stated on Saturday that this year, the government is emphasizing strict enforcement of air safety regulations around airports, aircraft flight paths, and surrounding areas. The objective is to prevent threats to aircraft operations, pilot visibility, and public safety.