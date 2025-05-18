Anti-gambling activist warns Thais never to try addictive online baccarat

The secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation on Sunday warned Thais against trying online baccarat, calling it a dangerously addictive form of gambling that has driven many people into bankruptcy.
Thanakorn Komkrit, the foundation's secretary-general, issued the warning following the arrest of a former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom. The abbot was accused of embezzling over 300 million baht from the temple and losing the money to online baccarat.
Thanakorn noted that online baccarat is among the top three most addictive online gambling games among Thais. He cited a case from around five years ago in which the wife of a popular Thai actor became addicted to the game, eventually leading to their divorce.
He explained that the game’s simplicity and accessibility make it highly appealing, especially as it is easy to play and involves straightforward financial transactions. More alarmingly, many social media influencers actively promote online gambling platforms, further drawing people in.
Thanakorn added that many players are introduced to the game through friends, and some believe they can gamble anonymously by concealing their identity. He described baccarat as "hard gambling", noting that players can participate from the comfort of home, receive rapid results, and place new bets instantly—creating a dangerous cycle of loss and pursuit.
“What’s even more worrying,” he said, “is that many players are misled into believing they can beat the system using certain formulas or betting patterns, but most end up bankrupt instead.”
He stressed that it is unrealistic to expect self-regulation from online baccarat players, as the game is designed to trap users once they start playing. Responsibility, he said, lies with the government and relevant agencies, who must introduce stronger measures to regulate and restrict online gambling, as well as crack down on predatory websites.
Thanakorn also urged the government not to consider online gambling as a potential source of state revenue, warning that such a move would only worsen public harm.