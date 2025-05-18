Anti-gambling activist warns Thais never to try addictive online baccarat

The secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation on Sunday warned Thais against trying online baccarat, calling it a dangerously addictive form of gambling that has driven many people into bankruptcy.

Thanakorn Komkrit, the foundation's secretary-general, issued the warning following the arrest of a former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom. The abbot was accused of embezzling over 300 million baht from the temple and losing the money to online baccarat.

One of the Most Addictive Forms of Gambling

Thanakorn noted that online baccarat is among the top three most addictive online gambling games among Thais. He cited a case from around five years ago in which the wife of a popular Thai actor became addicted to the game, eventually leading to their divorce.