Downpour causes flooding in Surat Thani: Low-lying areas at risk

On Tuesday morning (May 20), floodwaters in Moo 9 and Moo 12 of Phuang Phromkhon Subdistrict, Khian Sa District, had begun to recede. However, water has simultaneously flowed into Moo 7, causing water levels there to continue rising. Authorities have urgently warned residents to prepare for the situation and remain on high alert.
In Moo 8 (Ban Tham Khrop) of Bang Sawan Subdistrict, Phra Saeng District, water levels are also starting to decline but remain high enough to disrupt transportation. Small vehicles are still unable to pass, and residents are urged to exercise caution when travelling.
At 8:10 AM, the Surat Thani Provincial Water Data Centre issued warnings that several stations still record “high water levels” requiring close monitoring:
Other stations remain within “normal water levels,” including:
Residents in Surat Thani Province are urged to continue closely monitoring water levels and prepare for any sudden changes. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.