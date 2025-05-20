Downpour causes flooding in Surat Thani: Low-lying areas at risk

TUESDAY, MAY 20, 2025

Heavy rainfall since Monday in several parts of Surat Thani has caused flooding in Khian Sa and Phra Saeng districts of the southern province.

On Tuesday morning (May 20), floodwaters in Moo 9 and Moo 12 of Phuang Phromkhon Subdistrict, Khian Sa District, had begun to recede. However, water has simultaneously flowed into Moo 7, causing water levels there to continue rising. Authorities have urgently warned residents to prepare for the situation and remain on high alert.

In Moo 8 (Ban Tham Khrop) of Bang Sawan Subdistrict, Phra Saeng District, water levels are also starting to decline but remain high enough to disrupt transportation. Small vehicles are still unable to pass, and residents are urged to exercise caution when travelling.

Provincial Water Data Centre Issues Latest Flood Warnings

At 8:10 AM, the Surat Thani Provincial Water Data Centre issued warnings that several stations still record “high water levels” requiring close monitoring:

  • Phun Phin 3 Station, Tha Sathorn Subdistrict, Phun Phin District: 1.12 m above mean sea level (riverbank level 2.62 m)
  • Chumchon Liled Station, Liled Subdistrict, Phun Phin District: 0.55 m (riverbank level 1.99 m)
  • Phun Phin 1 Station, Tha Sathorn Subdistrict, Phun Phin District: 0.55 m (riverbank level 2.24 m)

Other stations remain within “normal water levels,” including:

  • Phun Phin 2 Station, Nong Sai Subdistrict, Phun Phin District: 0.88 m (riverbank level 3.64 m)
  • Ban Tha Kham Station, Tha Kham Subdistrict, Phun Phin District: 1.24 m (riverbank level 2.5 m)
  • Ban Khian Sa Station, Khian Sa Subdistrict, Khian Sa District: 1.59 m (riverbank level 6 m)

Residents in Surat Thani Province are urged to continue closely monitoring water levels and prepare for any sudden changes. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

