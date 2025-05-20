Downpour causes flooding in Surat Thani: Low-lying areas at risk

On Tuesday morning (May 20), floodwaters in Moo 9 and Moo 12 of Phuang Phromkhon Subdistrict, Khian Sa District, had begun to recede. However, water has simultaneously flowed into Moo 7, causing water levels there to continue rising. Authorities have urgently warned residents to prepare for the situation and remain on high alert.

In Moo 8 (Ban Tham Khrop) of Bang Sawan Subdistrict, Phra Saeng District, water levels are also starting to decline but remain high enough to disrupt transportation. Small vehicles are still unable to pass, and residents are urged to exercise caution when travelling.