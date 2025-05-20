Small concrete piece falls on car’s rear windscreen; driver uninjured

A small piece of concrete fell from an expressway bridge over Rama II highway onto a car’s rear windscreen, shattering it, but the female driver escaped unharmed.

The incident was recounted by the driver herself on her Facebook page, under the account name Sud Khanueng.

She posted at 7:22 pm on Monday that while exiting the expressway onto Rama II highway, a piece of concrete fell onto the rear windscreen, breaking it.

The driver said she later learned that workers from a bridge construction project above the highway had been drilling holes into the bridge, causing the piece to fall.