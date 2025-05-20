Royal Thai Police confiscate over 832,000 litres of fuel in 4 months

“Operations over the past four months reflect the National Police’s serious commitment to minimising energy and economic losses to the country,” said Thatchai. He added that investigations would now intensify to trace and dismantle the networks behind these offences, with no tolerance for any offenders.

Thatchai also urged the public to cooperate by reporting any illegal fuel trade or unlawful gas sales, as well as any involvement of government officials, via the hotline 1599, to help protect the nation’s energy security.