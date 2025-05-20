Royal Thai Police confiscate over 832,000 litres of fuel in 4 months

TUESDAY, MAY 20, 2025

A total of 832,000 litres of fuel had been confiscated across almost 400 cases in the first four months of this year, the Royal Thai Police announced on Tuesday.

National Police inspector-general, Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, stated that the police operations were conducted in line with the government’s urgent policy to crack down on fuel-related offences.

Thatchai, who also serves as director of the centre for the suppression of fuel-related offences, revealed the results of operations from January 1 to April 30 under a four-dimensional strategy as follows:

  • Prevention and inspection
    A total of 4,642 inspections were carried out by land and water, exceeding the target of 4,400 inspections by 105.5%. Inspections by land accounted for 4,480, while those by water numbered 162.
     
  • Legal proceedings
    Authorities have arrested suspects in 393 fuel-related cases, with 166 cases under investigation and 227 cases settled with fines. There are 335 suspects in total, comprising 249 men and 106 women. Among them, four are foreign nationals and 22 are corporate entities.
     
  • Confiscated evidence
    Confiscated fuel amounts to over 832,000 litres, valued at more than 24.9 million baht. Additionally, over 58,000 kilograms of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were seized, worth around 2.1 million baht.
     
  • Fines collected
    Fines collected from 227 settled cases total over 4.3 million baht. Investigations remain ongoing for 166 cases, with further fines expected upon conclusion.

“Operations over the past four months reflect the National Police’s serious commitment to minimising energy and economic losses to the country,” said Thatchai. He added that investigations would now intensify to trace and dismantle the networks behind these offences, with no tolerance for any offenders.

Thatchai also urged the public to cooperate by reporting any illegal fuel trade or unlawful gas sales, as well as any involvement of government officials, via the hotline 1599, to help protect the nation’s energy security.

 

