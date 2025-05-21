Thailand and Maldives Ink Health Pact to Bolster Primary Care and Regulatory Capacities

Thailand and the Republic of Maldives have formalised a new partnership to enhance public health cooperation, with a key focus on strengthening primary healthcare and regulatory capabilities within the island nation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Tuesday, during the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Dej-is Khaothong, Thailand's Deputy Minister of Public Health, and Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the Maldives' Minister of Health, jointly signed the accord. Dej-is announced the agreement from Geneva today, 21st May 2025.

The MOU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration, aiming to:

Strengthen primary healthcare delivery in the Maldives.

Bolster the regulatory capacity of the Maldives Food and Drug Authority (FDA).

Facilitate technical cooperation with health professional training institutions and foster human resource development in healthcare.

Advance health policy and health system research.

Promote the exchange of health data and information technology.

Secure sustainable funding mechanisms for health promotion initiatives.

Further cooperation will be realised through mutual exchanges of experience, data, regulations, experts, and medical science delegations.

