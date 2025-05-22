Ratchamanu Task Force monitors clashes on Myanmar-Tak border

Task Force chief Colonel Nattakorn Ruentip explained that on the evening of Wednesday (May 21) at approximately 7.45pm, Myanmar troops from Infantry Battalion 315 launched a heavy weapons attack against the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) near the Nam Dan checkpoint in Myawaddy district, Karen State.

This area lies opposite Ruam Thai Phatthana subdistrict, Phop Phra district, Tak province, around 500 metres from the border.