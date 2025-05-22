Ratchamanu Task Force monitors clashes on Myanmar-Tak border

Task Force chief Colonel Nattakorn Ruentip explained that on the evening of Wednesday (May 21) at approximately 7.45pm, Myanmar troops from Infantry Battalion 315 launched a heavy weapons attack against the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) near the Nam Dan checkpoint in Myawaddy district, Karen State.
This area lies opposite Ruam Thai Phatthana subdistrict, Phop Phra district, Tak province, around 500 metres from the border.
At about 9pm, KNLA responded with drone strikes targeting Myanmar troops from Infantry Battalion 8 in Myawaddy district, opposite Phop Phra subdistrict, approximately one kilometre from the border.
Ten minutes later, KNLA launched further drone strikes against Myanmar’s Tactical Command 443 and Infantry Battalion 32 in Myawaddy district, opposite Phop Phra subdistrict, about one kilometre from the border.
The Ratchamanu Task Force continues to closely monitor the situation and has ordered increased patrols to prevent any breach of sovereignty by foreign armed groups and to ensure the safety of local residents around the clock.