Heavy rains forecast for over 60 provinces, including Bangkok

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)'s Weather Advisory No 6, released on Friday, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen, while the monsoon trough will lie across upper Thailand and the upper southern region.

The TMD advises residents to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and potential accumulations that could lead to flash floods and river overflows, particularly in areas near foothills and lowlands. The public is also urged to maintain good health amid the fluctuating weather conditions.

Farmers are encouraged to safeguard their crops by enhancing drainage systems in agricultural areas to minimise damage to both crops and livestock.