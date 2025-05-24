Mae Sai flooding: Military reinforces flood barriers, clears debris under Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge

Mae Sai District in Chiang Rai Province is once again facing flash flooding after heavy rains throughout the night caused the Sai River to overflow on Saturday, flooding several communities that were severely affected by similar conditions in 2024.
The Royal Thai Army, through the Engineering Department, has urgently mobilized personnel and equipment to reinforce flood barriers and clear debris under the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to prevent the situation from worsening.
According to officials, the flooding situation in Mae Sai is critical, particularly in communities that were heavily affected by last year’s floods, such as Tham Pha Jom, Muang Dang, Mai Lung Khon, and Ko Sai. These areas have already been flooded due to the continuous heavy rainfall, which caused water levels in the Sai River to rise rapidly.
The sandbag barriers near the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge could not withstand the massive flow of water, prompting urgent action from the military. 148 soldiers, along with excavators and other equipment, have been deployed to clear large debris, including logs and trees, trapped beneath the bridge, which obstructed water flow and caused the rapid rise in water levels.
In addition to clearing debris, the military has used backhoe loaders to transport large sandbags to construct additional barriers at various points to seal leaks and prevent further flooding of inner Mae Sai. This effort is critical as water from upstream in Myanmar continues to flow into the Sai River, where heavy rainfall in Myanmar poses a risk of even higher water levels.
The military’s operation is a vital mission to construct temporary and semi-permanent flood barriers in the economic areas of Mae Sai to protect the lives and property of residents.
Residents of Mae Sai and nearby areas are urged to stay vigilant and monitor updates from the authorities as the situation remains fluid and further rain is expected. The government is actively working to manage the flooding and reduce risks to the community.