Mae Sai flooding: Military reinforces flood barriers, clears debris under Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge

Mae Sai District in Chiang Rai Province is once again facing flash flooding after heavy rains throughout the night caused the Sai River to overflow on Saturday, flooding several communities that were severely affected by similar conditions in 2024.

The Royal Thai Army, through the Engineering Department, has urgently mobilized personnel and equipment to reinforce flood barriers and clear debris under the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to prevent the situation from worsening.



Military Clears Debris and Reinforces Barriers

According to officials, the flooding situation in Mae Sai is critical, particularly in communities that were heavily affected by last year’s floods, such as Tham Pha Jom, Muang Dang, Mai Lung Khon, and Ko Sai. These areas have already been flooded due to the continuous heavy rainfall, which caused water levels in the Sai River to rise rapidly.

The sandbag barriers near the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge could not withstand the massive flow of water, prompting urgent action from the military. 148 soldiers, along with excavators and other equipment, have been deployed to clear large debris, including logs and trees, trapped beneath the bridge, which obstructed water flow and caused the rapid rise in water levels.