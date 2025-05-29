Tourist boat catches fire near Anantara Riverside Hotel in Bangkok

A tourist boat caught fire this morning near the Anantara Riverside Hotel on Charoen Nakhon Road, Thonburi District, Bangkok, prompting a swift response from firefighters who are still working to put out the blaze.

At 5:30 a.m. on May 29, the fire reportedly broke out on the boat, which was docked at the pier in front of the luxury hotel, causing shock among nearby residents in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency response teams from Talat Phlu Fire Station and the Specialized Water Rescue Unit of the Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department were immediately deployed to the scene to control the fire.