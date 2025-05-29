Tourist boat catches fire near Anantara Riverside Hotel in Bangkok

A tourist boat caught fire this morning near the Anantara Riverside Hotel on Charoen Nakhon Road, Thonburi District, Bangkok, prompting a swift response from firefighters who are still working to put out the blaze.
At 5:30 a.m. on May 29, the fire reportedly broke out on the boat, which was docked at the pier in front of the luxury hotel, causing shock among nearby residents in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency response teams from Talat Phlu Fire Station and the Specialized Water Rescue Unit of the Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department were immediately deployed to the scene to control the fire.
Thanks to the quick action of the firefighters, the blaze was contained to a limited area, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures, which could have caused more severe damage.
As of 6:42 a.m., the fire has not been completely extinguished, with firefighters still working to douse the flames and secure the area.
There have been no confirmed reports of damage or injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities have not reported any casualties at this time, but commuters in the surrounding area are advised to proceed with caution.