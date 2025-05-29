Ratwinit Bangkaeo School to continue closure of onsite classes until June 4

Ratwinit Bangkaeo School has decided to extend the cancellation of onsite classes until 4 June, continuing with online lessons until Friday to prevent students from contracting the Covid-19 virus.
The school’s director, Supakorn Mekkhayai, announced on Wednesday that online classes will continue on Thursday and Friday, with normal onsite classes set to resume on 4 June.
Supakorn explained that the decision was made in response to the rising rate of Covid infections, with the cancellation of onsite classes deemed the best measure to protect students.
Previously, the school had switched from onsite to online classes on 26, 27 and 28 May.
Supakorn added that any changes to this decision will be announced on the school’s website and Facebook page.
The school has also undertaken a thorough cleaning of classrooms and equipment to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Ratwinit Bangkaeo School is the largest secondary school in Samut Prakan in terms of student numbers.