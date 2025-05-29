PM leads crackdown on drugs: 34 dealers arrested, assets worth 1.9 billion baht frozen

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday chaired a meeting to announce government policies and report progress on drug suppression efforts. She was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, and National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet.
Over the past two months (April 1 to present), following the launch of the SEAL-STOP-SAFE operation by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, authorities have raided, arrested, and seized assets from major drug networks in over 31 cases, arresting 34 suspects.
Confiscations included 29.93 million methamphetamine pills, 126 kilograms of heroin, and 4,443 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) and ketamine. Assets frozen totaled 1.9 billion baht.
The proactive campaign includes:
National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet stated that since the government launched the SEAL-STOP-SAFE operation on February 1, 2025, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) have intensified efforts to intercept and raid major drug trafficking networks, catching them off guard and decisively dismantling drug hubs and routes.
In addition to arrests, police have confiscated luxury cars, houses, cash, gold jewelry, and other assets hidden through complex methods — none have escaped seizure. The operation aligns with government policy emphasizing not only arresting offenders but also tracking financial routes, seizing assets, and prosecuting to the fullest extent under the law without exception.
Compared to the same period in 2024, arrests and asset seizures have increased across all dimensions, said Kitrat.
RTP Performance Report for Fiscal Year 2025 (7 months):