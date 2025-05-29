PM leads crackdown on drugs: 34 dealers arrested, assets worth 1.9 billion baht frozen

THURSDAY, MAY 29, 2025

Confiscations included 29.93 million methamphetamine pills, 126 kilograms of heroin, and 4,443 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) and ketamine. Assets frozen totaled 1.9 billion baht.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday chaired a meeting to announce government policies and report progress on drug suppression efforts. She was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, and National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet.

Over the past two months (April 1 to present), following the launch of the SEAL-STOP-SAFE operation by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, authorities have raided, arrested, and seized assets from major drug networks in over 31 cases, arresting 34 suspects.

The proactive campaign includes:

  • Northern border interception: 10 cases, 17 suspects, seizing over 29.93 million meth pills, 70 kg heroin, 2,476 kg ice and ketamine.
  • Northeastern border interception: 2 cases, 8 suspects, 697 kg ice seized.
  • Southern region prevention of drug trafficking to third countries: 4 cases, 9 suspects, 1,132 kg ice seized.
  • Suvarnabhumi Airport interdiction under AITF program: 15 cases, seizures include 137.68 kg ice and 57.26 kg heroin destined for Australia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Guinea.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet stated that since the government launched the SEAL-STOP-SAFE operation on February 1, 2025, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) have intensified efforts to intercept and raid major drug trafficking networks, catching them off guard and decisively dismantling drug hubs and routes.

In addition to arrests, police have confiscated luxury cars, houses, cash, gold jewelry, and other assets hidden through complex methods — none have escaped seizure. The operation aligns with government policy emphasizing not only arresting offenders but also tracking financial routes, seizing assets, and prosecuting to the fullest extent under the law without exception.

Compared to the same period in 2024, arrests and asset seizures have increased across all dimensions, said Kitrat.

RTP Performance Report for Fiscal Year 2025 (7 months):

  • Raids on 25,745 targets, disrupting 6,549 networks, arresting 34,563 petty drug dealers, seizing 152 million meth pills, 13,335 kg ice, 1,798 firearms, 4 bombs, and 2.795 billion baht in assets.
  • Nationwide drug-related prosecutions totaled 158,832 cases involving 157,881 suspects, with 3,899 arrested under warrants. Cases included 2,338 conspiracy charges and 181 money laundering charges. Confiscated drugs included 645.93 million meth pills, 34,223 kg ice, 938 kg heroin, 4,471 kg ketamine, and 271,329 ecstasy pills. Assets seized from drug traffickers amounted to 8.064 billion baht.
