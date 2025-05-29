PM leads crackdown on drugs: 34 dealers arrested, assets worth 1.9 billion baht frozen

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday chaired a meeting to announce government policies and report progress on drug suppression efforts. She was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, and National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet.

Over the past two months (April 1 to present), following the launch of the SEAL-STOP-SAFE operation by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, authorities have raided, arrested, and seized assets from major drug networks in over 31 cases, arresting 34 suspects.

Confiscations included 29.93 million methamphetamine pills, 126 kilograms of heroin, and 4,443 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) and ketamine. Assets frozen totaled 1.9 billion baht.