Isolated thundershowers cover 60% of Greater Bangkok on Sunday

A moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy rain to the North and upper Northeast, while scattered thundershowers are likely in the South.
The department has advised residents in the North and upper Northeast to remain cautious due to the risk of heavy rainfall.
Moderate winds and waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach heights of one to two metres, increasing to over two metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf have been urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers.