Isolated thundershowers cover 60% of Greater Bangkok on Sunday

SUNDAY, JUNE 01, 2025

Isolated thundershowers are expected to cover 60% of Bangkok and its surrounding areas on Sunday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

A moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy rain to the North and upper Northeast, while scattered thundershowers are likely in the South.

The department has advised residents in the North and upper Northeast to remain cautious due to the risk of heavy rainfall.

Moderate winds and waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach heights of one to two metres, increasing to over two metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf have been urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers.

Today’s weather forecast

  • North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 32–35 °C. 
  • Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom; Minimum temperature 23–26 °C; Maximum temperature 32–35 °C. 
  • Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi; Minimum temperature 24–26 °C; Maximum temperature 33–36 °C. 
  • East: Scattered thundershowersmostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; Minimum temperature 24–29 °C; Maximum temperature 33–35 °C. 
  • South (East coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 24–27 °C; Maximum temperature 34–36 °C. 
  • South (West coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phangnga, and Krabi; Minimum temperature 25–28 °C; Maximum temperature 33–35 °C. 
  • Bangkok and its surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; Minimum temperature 25–27 °C; Maximum temperature 34–36 °C. 

 

