Company pledges compensation after steel falls on car in Samut Sakhon

This announcement comes after a Facebook post on Saturday detailed the event, explaining that a metal beam fell onto the roof of a vehicle, causing damage. The incident occurred at approximately 6pm in front of Lotus’s Mahachai 2.

A victim shared a photo of the damage to her car and urged other netizens to share her post to help locate a white car driving behind hers at the time of the incident. She hoped the vehicle's dashboard camera might have recorded the event.

"It was fortunate that it fell behind me—if it had hit the front windscreen, imagine the consequences," the victim remarked.

In response, a netizen identified the fallen object as a "pop U-head," typically used to support scaffolding. He advised the victim to report the incident to the authorities and pursue legal action for damages.