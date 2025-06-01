Company pledges compensation after steel falls on car in Samut Sakhon

This announcement comes after a Facebook post on Saturday detailed the event, explaining that a metal beam fell onto the roof of a vehicle, causing damage. The incident occurred at approximately 6pm in front of Lotus’s Mahachai 2.
A victim shared a photo of the damage to her car and urged other netizens to share her post to help locate a white car driving behind hers at the time of the incident. She hoped the vehicle's dashboard camera might have recorded the event.
"It was fortunate that it fell behind me—if it had hit the front windscreen, imagine the consequences," the victim remarked.
In response, a netizen identified the fallen object as a "pop U-head," typically used to support scaffolding. He advised the victim to report the incident to the authorities and pursue legal action for damages.
Following this, Bangsaen Mahanakorn issued a statement explaining that, as the contractor for the motorway construction project on Highway 82 (Bang Khun Thian–Ban Phaeo elevated route, section 5), the company had conducted a preliminary investigation.
The company clarified that no construction work was being carried out in the affected area at the time of the incident. However, heavy rainfall and strong winds had significantly impacted the vicinity, leading to widespread effects such as flooding on the highway, fallen advertising boards, and uprooted trees. These conditions were among the factors that caused the steel component to shift and fall.
"The company immediately reached out to the affected motorist to take responsibility and scheduled appropriate compensation and support measures today (June 1)," the statement read.
Bangsaen Mahanakorn assured the public that it would enhance its safety measures and accident prevention protocols for ongoing construction projects. Currently, the project is 85% complete, with expectations of reaching full completion by the end of the year, the company said.
Additionally, the company's engineering and site teams have cleared the affected area and reinforced construction equipment, implementing stricter safety measures to prevent future incidents.
The company also extended its sincere apologies to all road users affected by the event, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring public safety in all construction areas.