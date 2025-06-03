Thai tourists visit troops at Prasat Ta Muen Thom to show support

Large numbers of Thai tourists visited Thai troops stationed at Prasat Ta Muen Thom, a historic Khmer temple on the Surin-Cambodia border, on Tuesday to show moral support amid ongoing tensions with Cambodia.

Tourists flocked to the ancient site, located in Tambon Ta Miang of Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, over the weekend and again on Tuesday—the final day of the four-day long weekend.

Many posed for photos with the soldiers guarding the temple, while others brought food and drinks to offer encouragement to members of the Suranaree Taskforce deployed at the site.