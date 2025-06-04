Moderate monsoon brings thundershowers and rough seas across Thailand

The moderate southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell is located over the coast of upper Vietnam, bringing thundershowers and isolated heavy rainfall, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

People in the North and upper Northeast should remain cautious of heavy rains in these areas, the department said, adding that the moderate winds are causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea to reach up to 2 metres high, and over 2 metres high in thundershowers.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers, the department warned.

Residents and travelers are encouraged to stay updated on weather warnings and take necessary precautions.