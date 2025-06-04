Moderate monsoon brings thundershowers and rough seas across Thailand

The moderate southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell is located over the coast of upper Vietnam, bringing thundershowers and isolated heavy rainfall, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
People in the North and upper Northeast should remain cautious of heavy rains in these areas, the department said, adding that the moderate winds are causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea to reach up to 2 metres high, and over 2 metres high in thundershowers.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers, the department warned.
Residents and travelers are encouraged to stay updated on weather warnings and take necessary precautions.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Tak and Phitsanulok; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-35°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 34-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 33-35°C.