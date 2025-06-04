Opposition MP presents documents alleging irregularities in SSO\'s Skyy9 building purchase

The SSO convened the Investment Committee and Advisory Subcommittee for Non-Market Assets before the announcement was made in the Royal Gazette, meaning that other potential investors and the public were not informed of this. This lack of transparency prevented other asset management firms from proposing their own investment plans, despite the claim that two firms had submitted proposals but were disqualified.

Furthermore, the Investment Committee and the Advisory Subcommittee approved an investment of 4.6 billion baht despite multiple concerns, such as the need for an independent asset valuation before making the decision. It was also recommended that the building’s stability should be verified, highlighting that the investment proposal was not sufficiently vetted.

MFC Asset Management followed the recommendations from the Investment Committee and the Advisory Subcommittee for Non-Market Assets and submitted the findings for the SSO. The office’s Secretary-General (Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, now Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor) acknowledged the review and signed the trust establishment contract for the Prime Asset Private Equity Trust the following day. However, there was no evidence to show that the trust establishment contract had been thoroughly reviewed, nor was there a check on the accuracy of the asset valuation or verification of important information before proceeding.

The consideration of the investment plan for the Prime Asset Private Equity Trust revealed several concerns from the relevant committees and subcommittees. However, there was no invitation for MFC Asset Management Plc, the company that initiated the investment proposal, to directly clarify the information to the committee and subcommittee. Instead, staff from the office provided the explanation. Furthermore, some information was found to be inconsistent, such as claims that the Skyy9 building had received Green certification, when, in fact, it had not been certified. Additionally, the office did not have a proper method for reviewing the accuracy of the property valuation, relying solely on the MFC Asset Management’s valuation and financial advisors, which resulted in an asset evaluation that did not meet the standards.

The property valuation method presented by MFC Asset Management was based on an income approach, rather than the more suitable market comparison approach for a real estate asset like the Skyy9 building, which is an apartment complex. When compared to the valuation conducted by the working group and the Valuers Association of Thailand, the valuation submitted by MFC was significantly higher, which led to the Skyy9 project (also known as the Cas Centre) being overvalued. This, in turn, resulted in AGRE101 Co., Ltd. (now Prime Nine Real Estate Co., Ltd.), the owner of the property, being valued much higher than its actual worth, leading to the Social Security Fund investing at an inflated price.

The actions in the process of reviewing the investment of the Social Security Fund into the Prime Asset Private Equity Trust demonstrate a rush and lack of thorough verification to ensure that the investment was appropriate and worthwhile. The invested amount, when compared to the findings from the property valuation team and the Valuers Association of Thailand, showed significant discrepancies, indicating a lack of care in the decision-making process. This has resulted in financial losses for the Social Security Fund due to the lack of due diligence and careful consideration required in government operations.”