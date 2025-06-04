Defence Minister visits Suranaree Task Force in Ubon Ratchathani

Phumtham is scheduled to visit and offer words of encouragement to military personnel at the Noen 500 operation base in Nam Yuen district. He will also present care packages to boost morale among the troops.

This visit follows a recent border clash between Thai and Cambodian troops in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province in late May. Negotiations to resolve the dispute are scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh on June 14 through the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC).