Defence Minister visits Suranaree Task Force in Ubon Ratchathani

At Wing 21 airbase, the minister was welcomed by Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, along with Ubon Ratchathani governor Adisak Noisuwan.
Phumtham is scheduled to visit and offer words of encouragement to military personnel at the Noen 500 operation base in Nam Yuen district. He will also present care packages to boost morale among the troops.
This visit follows a recent border clash between Thai and Cambodian troops in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province in late May. Negotiations to resolve the dispute are scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh on June 14 through the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC).
This visit reflects the government’s concern for soldiers serving on the frontline and aims to strengthen their morale as they carry out critical duties along the border in defence of national security.