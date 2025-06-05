Moderate southwest monsoon brings thundershowers and rough seas across Thailand

The moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a weak monsoon trough extends across Myanmar, the upper Laos, and into a low-pressure system over upper Vietnam.

This weather pattern is expected to bring thundershowers and isolated heavy rain to the upper Northeast and the South, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday.

Residents of the South are urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding, the department said.

In the Andaman Sea, moderate winds are causing waves to reach 2 metres high, with waves exceeding 2 metres during thundershowers. All ships in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers, the department warned.