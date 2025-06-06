NSC establishes committee to address Thai-Cambodian border crisis

The meeting discussed both short-term countermeasures and long-term strategic approaches. The council resolved to set up the border security committee, which will serve as a central coordination mechanism between policy and operational sectors.

The committee will be chaired by NSC secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad, ensuring a systematic and timely response to the evolving situation.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has directed an evaluation of the adequacy of current security measures and consideration of options for reinforcement. He reaffirmed the government's and military’s commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty through peaceful yet resolute means.