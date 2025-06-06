NSC establishes committee to address Thai-Cambodian border crisis

The meeting discussed both short-term countermeasures and long-term strategic approaches. The council resolved to set up the border security committee, which will serve as a central coordination mechanism between policy and operational sectors.
The committee will be chaired by NSC secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad, ensuring a systematic and timely response to the evolving situation.
Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has directed an evaluation of the adequacy of current security measures and consideration of options for reinforcement. He reaffirmed the government's and military’s commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty through peaceful yet resolute means.
At the military level, Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, chief of defence forces, has convened a special meeting with military commanders to discuss troop readiness along the border and to draft contingency plans for various scenarios.
Meanwhile, border troops have been ordered to assess personnel preparedness, military equipment, and logistical support to uphold security operations. Special monitoring is also being conducted in high-risk areas.
The Thai government has reiterated its stance on resolving disputes through bilateral mechanisms, such as the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), as the primary channel for negotiations with Cambodia.
It has firmly stated that it will not accept international arbitration on the issue, emphasising the principle of patience without retreat to safeguard national interests in a balanced manner.
NSC serves as the central body responsible for advising and formulating national security strategies across all dimensions.
The council committee comprises the Prime Minister, along with the Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Justice, as well as the commanders of the armed forces and the national police chief. Several operational units also contribute, including:
The NSC's primary missions include: developing national security strategies, advising the Prime Minister and Cabinet, coordinating with domestic and international security agencies, and monitoring and assessing modern threats.
The council’s emergency meeting reflects the high level of concern the Thai government places on the border tensions with Cambodia. It also signals Thailand’s firm commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty through a balanced approach that integrates both diplomatic and security mechanisms.