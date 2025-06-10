Heavy rain and strong winds expected across Thailand during June 10–13

A moderate monsoon trough is currently extending across the North and upper Northeast of Thailand into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam. Meanwhile, a rather strong southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing increased rainfall across the country, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday.

Widespread rain and isolated heavy showers are forecast nationwide, with very heavy rainfall possible in the East and along the western coast of the South, the department said.

Residents in these areas are advised to beware of flash floods and runoff, particularly in low-lying areas and near foothills or waterways. Farmers are urged to take preventive measures to protect crops from damage.