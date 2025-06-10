Heavy rain and strong winds expected across Thailand during June 10–13

A moderate monsoon trough is currently extending across the North and upper Northeast of Thailand into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam. Meanwhile, a rather strong southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing increased rainfall across the country, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday.
Widespread rain and isolated heavy showers are forecast nationwide, with very heavy rainfall possible in the East and along the western coast of the South, the department said.
Residents in these areas are advised to beware of flash floods and runoff, particularly in low-lying areas and near foothills or waterways. Farmers are urged to take preventive measures to protect crops from damage.
In the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are expected to reach 2–3 metres, and may exceed 3 metres in areas with thundershowers. In the lower Gulf, waves will range from 1–2 metres, and exceed 2 metres during storms.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing through thundershowers. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf should remain ashore until at least June 13, the department warned.
Additionally, an active low-pressure system over the upper South China Sea is expected to intensify between June 10–13, potentially affecting weather patterns in the region, the department added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-36°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-35°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Chainat, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 29-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 29-32°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 31-35°C.