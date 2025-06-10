Suvarnabhumi Immigration files complaint after Chinese tourist films officer, alleges bribes ease entry into Thailand

Choengron added that Thailand has recently cracked down on foreign nationals abusing visa-free entry. Between January and May 2025, immigration officers denied entry to approximately 8,193 foreigners, many suspected of entering under the guise of tourism to work illegally.

He noted that some individuals and agents have been trying to mislead Chinese nationals through fake content and advertisements, claiming they can arrange entry into Thailand through “connections” with immigration officials. Others have turned immigration checkpoints into "challenge content" zones — secretly filming staff and restricted areas to generate viral videos.

Eknarin has since filed a defamation complaint with investigators at Suvarnabhumi Police Station. The Immigration Bureau is also pursuing legal action under immigration law to revoke the tourist’s visa and blacklist them as a prohibited person.

Authorities are urging the public not to believe or share misleading content that could damage the integrity and credibility of Thailand’s immigration services.