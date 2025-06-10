Suvarnabhumi Immigration files complaint after Chinese tourist films officer, alleges bribes ease entry into Thailand

The video, which was edited and narrated in Chinese, suggested that Thai immigration officers could be bribed to “open the way” for entry — even offering assistance with luggage. It also falsely claimed that working in Thailand without a visa is possible if one has connections with the Immigration Bureau.
On Monday (June 9), Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, chief of Immigration Division 2 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, confirmed that the video was filmed inside the airport’s immigration arrival hall. The officer featured in the clip was identified as Pol Capt Eknarin Chantamatharapaskul, Deputy Inspector of the inbound immigration unit.
According to Eknarin, a Chinese tourist had approached him for help filling out the online entry form (TDAC), claiming he didn’t understand the system. Out of goodwill, he assisted by entering the information. Later, the same individual asked for expedited passport processing, explaining he was in a hurry due to the delay. Eknarin escorted him to the regular passport control queue and returned to assist other travellers — unaware that he had been secretly filmed from behind.
He stressed that his actions were purely intended to help a tourist in need, and said he was shocked to learn the footage had been misused — edited and paired with false commentary — causing reputational harm.
Choengron added that Thailand has recently cracked down on foreign nationals abusing visa-free entry. Between January and May 2025, immigration officers denied entry to approximately 8,193 foreigners, many suspected of entering under the guise of tourism to work illegally.
He noted that some individuals and agents have been trying to mislead Chinese nationals through fake content and advertisements, claiming they can arrange entry into Thailand through “connections” with immigration officials. Others have turned immigration checkpoints into "challenge content" zones — secretly filming staff and restricted areas to generate viral videos.
Eknarin has since filed a defamation complaint with investigators at Suvarnabhumi Police Station. The Immigration Bureau is also pursuing legal action under immigration law to revoke the tourist’s visa and blacklist them as a prohibited person.
Authorities are urging the public not to believe or share misleading content that could damage the integrity and credibility of Thailand’s immigration services.