Weather warning: Strong low-pressure area strengthens into tropical depression

The Thailand Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a strong low-pressure area in the upper South China Sea, which has now intensified into a tropical depression.
According to the department's Announcement No. 1 (135/2568), the tropical depression formed at 07:00 a.m. on June 10, 2025, in the upper South China Sea. By 10:00 a.m., the depression's center was located at 15.0°N latitude and 114.5°E longitude, with maximum wind speeds near the center of approximately 55 km/h.
The storm is moving slowly to the west-northwest and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days. It is projected to pass over Hainan Island and enter southern China between June 13–14, before weakening into a tropical depression and eventually dissipating.
This storm is not expected to affect Thailand, the department said.