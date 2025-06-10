Weather warning: Strong low-pressure area strengthens into tropical depression

The Thailand Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a strong low-pressure area in the upper South China Sea, which has now intensified into a tropical depression.

According to the department's Announcement No. 1 (135/2568), the tropical depression formed at 07:00 a.m. on June 10, 2025, in the upper South China Sea. By 10:00 a.m., the depression's center was located at 15.0°N latitude and 114.5°E longitude, with maximum wind speeds near the center of approximately 55 km/h.