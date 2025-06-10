Senate panel to visit Thai-Cambodian border to investigate illegal logging

He pointed out the ongoing issues in areas such as Khao Phra Wihan National Park, Huai Sala Wildlife Sanctuary, and Phanom Dong Rak Mountain, including illegal logging and wildlife poaching.

“The committee’s visit aims to monitor and address the situation,” Cheewaphap stated, “Our natural resources are constantly being violated. Having worked in the region, I am aware of the hidden forces behind these crimes.”

He emphasised that the visit is unrelated to political matters.