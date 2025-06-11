Female police colonel accused of trafficking sedative drugs denied bail

The police colonel, identified as “Mor Air” and working at the Police General Hospital, was arrested earlier at a condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchadamri area for trafficking sedative drugs. The drugs were reportedly sold to buyers—mainly young people—for illicit use.
After discussions with the police at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, the suspect’s lawyer, Nitisak Meekuad, confirmed that Mor Air had chosen not to request bail at this stage.
He explained that the suspect faces several charges, including possession of controlled substances under categories 2 and 4, which are only allowed to be prescribed by licensed medical professionals.
Nitisak added that a room at a police flat in Phaya Thai district, which was used for illegal distribution, belongs to Mor Air. He said the doctor had already provided a detailed statement to police investigators about the prescription practices, though he did not elaborate on the specifics of the drugs ordered.
The lawyer further explained that the suspect had ordered sedative drugs as part of her right to prescribe medication to patients. However, he did not confirm how many drugs were procured, stating that this is a matter for the investigation, which will seek additional evidence to support the case.
“I spoke with the doctor in my capacity as her lawyer. The suspect has the right to consult with a lawyer, and I can provide initial legal advice as required by law,” he said.
Nitisak did not comment on reports that names of more than 300 deceased individuals had been used to fraudulently procure sedative drugs.