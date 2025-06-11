Female police colonel accused of trafficking sedative drugs denied bail

After discussions with the police at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, the suspect’s lawyer, Nitisak Meekuad, confirmed that Mor Air had chosen not to request bail at this stage.

He explained that the suspect faces several charges, including possession of controlled substances under categories 2 and 4, which are only allowed to be prescribed by licensed medical professionals.

Nitisak added that a room at a police flat in Phaya Thai district, which was used for illegal distribution, belongs to Mor Air. He said the doctor had already provided a detailed statement to police investigators about the prescription practices, though he did not elaborate on the specifics of the drugs ordered.