Female police colonel accused of trafficking sedative drugs since 2022

The police colonel, identified as “Pol Col Anchulee” or “Mor Air,” and working at the Police General Hospital, was arrested earlier at a condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchadamri area for trafficking sedative drugs.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Thanakrit Chitareerat, an assistant to the Public Health Minister, clarified that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had noticed irregularities in sedative drug procurement since mid-2024 and had conducted retroactive investigations dating back to 2022.

According to Thanakrit, Mor Air began ordering sedative drugs worth 1 million baht in 2022. In 2023, the volume of drugs ordered increased to 4 million baht. By 2024, the total value had risen to 11 million baht, and by 2025, the number of clinics ordering the drugs had expanded to 12, with a value of approximately 7-8 million baht in additional drug purchases.

"As the volume continued to rise at an alarming rate, it became suspicious, prompting a report to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) to take action," Thanakrit explained. He added that a total of 170,000 tablets were seized and distributed to pharmacies before being sold to drug dealers.

Currently, NSB is expanding its investigation. Whether this will extend nationwide is still under review, but officials anticipate being able to conduct further searches soon, Thanakrit said.