Female police colonel accused of trafficking sedative drugs since 2022

The police colonel, identified as “Pol Col Anchulee” or “Mor Air,” and working at the Police General Hospital, was arrested earlier at a condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchadamri area for trafficking sedative drugs.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Thanakrit Chitareerat, an assistant to the Public Health Minister, clarified that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had noticed irregularities in sedative drug procurement since mid-2024 and had conducted retroactive investigations dating back to 2022.
According to Thanakrit, Mor Air began ordering sedative drugs worth 1 million baht in 2022. In 2023, the volume of drugs ordered increased to 4 million baht. By 2024, the total value had risen to 11 million baht, and by 2025, the number of clinics ordering the drugs had expanded to 12, with a value of approximately 7-8 million baht in additional drug purchases.
"As the volume continued to rise at an alarming rate, it became suspicious, prompting a report to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) to take action," Thanakrit explained. He added that a total of 170,000 tablets were seized and distributed to pharmacies before being sold to drug dealers.
Currently, NSB is expanding its investigation. Whether this will extend nationwide is still under review, but officials anticipate being able to conduct further searches soon, Thanakrit said.
Regarding the use of deceased individuals’ names to fraudulently procure drugs, Thanakrit said that the number of deceased individuals involved has increased to 370. He stated that it should be left to the police to question all suspects first, and that the Public Health Ministry and FDA will collect all the evidence necessary to pursue legal action against those involved.
Thanakrit confirmed that the arrest of the Mor Air trafficking ring was unrelated to the Medical Council of Thailand’s reconsideration of the penalties for three doctors involved in the treatment of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Meanwhile, NSD Chief Pol Maj Gen Noppasit Mitpakdee explained that the trafficking of sedative drugs, which fall under controlled substances in categories 2 and 4, was organised as a group, with medical personnel directing the operations.
The group ordered the drugs from the FDA under the names of 12 medical clinics, before hiding them in a private room at a police flat in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district. The drugs were then distributed to conspirators in various areas.
Noppasit stated that officials have gathered evidence and sought court approval to issue arrest warrants for five individuals:
Initially, all five were charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances without permission for commercial purposes, leading to the spread of drugs in the community, and conspiring with at least two others to commit serious drug-related offences.
He added that money laundering charges are still being investigated, and additional charges will be brought later.
Noppasit also revealed that officials had seized controlled substances in category 2, including 57,000 Alprazolam tablets, 16,100 Zolpidem tartrate tablets, and 24,300 Flunitrazepam tablets. In category 4, 63,000 Clonazepam tablets and 10,000 Clorazepate tablets were seized, totalling 170,400 tablets.
Additionally, assets linked to the crimes, worth over 400 million baht, were confiscated for further investigation.
Furthermore, authorities arrested two more suspects in Nakhon Pathom province—Pachara and Pacharamon—after they were found in possession of a number of category 2 controlled substances. This brings the total number of suspects to seven.
The investigation revealed that after the arrest of smaller-scale drug dealers in Nakhon Pathom in mid-February, authorities expanded their probe and found 13 million baht deposited into Mor Air’s account, with Natphat transferring the money.
Withid Sariddeechaikool, the deputy secretary-general of the FDA, discussed the procedure for drug procurement, stating that orders for category 2 controlled substances can only be made by medical personnel and must be approved by the FDA.
The FDA has sole authority over these drugs and is responsible for dispensing them. Additionally, any drug orders must be preceded by a formal request, he said.
The FDA will then evaluate the appropriateness of the distribution, imposing annual limits on the quantity of each drug. For example, Alprazolam is limited to 120 grams per year, Zolpidem to 110 grams, and Flunitrazepam to 150 grams.
However, if a patient requires these drugs due to specific medical needs, a doctor may approve the dispensing of the drug on an exceptional basis, he added.