National Human Rights Commission calls out "threatening" photography of journalists, urges respect for press freedom

Wasan Paileeklee, National Human Rights Commissioner, emphasized that freedom of expression and press freedom are protected under international law, particularly through the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as the Thai Constitution, which safeguards the freedom of communication and the press.

He noted that any form of harassment or interference with press freedom not only affects journalists but also impacts the public's access to information, highlighting the saying, "Silencing the media is equivalent to silencing the public."

Wasan further explained that collaboration between sources, politicians, and the media must be based on mutual respect, with a focus on protecting the freedom of communication and expression. He added that the act of photographing journalists and spreading those images to provoke criticism or potential threats to journalists is inappropriate and constitutes an infringement on press freedom.