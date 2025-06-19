Southwest monsoon brings thundershowers to Northern, Northeastern, and Southern Thailand

The southwest monsoon continues to influence the weather across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Thundershowers are expected to affect the North, upper Northeast, and the Southwest coast, with these regions experiencing more rainfall than other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, moderate winds and waves are forecast for the upper Andaman Sea, with wave heights reaching 1-2 metres and exceeding 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.

All ships in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution, particularly in areas where thundershowers occur. Mariners should avoid sailing through stormy conditions, the department said.