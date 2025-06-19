Southwest monsoon brings thundershowers to Northern, Northeastern, and Southern Thailand

The southwest monsoon continues to influence the weather across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
Thundershowers are expected to affect the North, upper Northeast, and the Southwest coast, with these regions experiencing more rainfall than other parts of the country.
Meanwhile, moderate winds and waves are forecast for the upper Andaman Sea, with wave heights reaching 1-2 metres and exceeding 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.
All ships in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution, particularly in areas where thundershowers occur. Mariners should avoid sailing through stormy conditions, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 34-37°C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 35-37°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers mostly in the afternoon to evening; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-36°C.