Thai-Cambodian border remains calm, confirms 2nd Army Region chief

He also stated that political matters have not impacted military operations, with each side continuing to perform their respective duties.
Boonsin made these remarks after presiding over a ceremony at Wat Sawang Suwannaram in Nakhon Phanom province, where a 29-inch bronze Buddha statue, valued at over 190,000 baht, was offered.
The ceremony included a procession around the ordination hall followed by a religious ritual to place the statue inside the sacred Phra That Saeng Nakhon, a religious monument in Mueang Nakhon Phanom district.
Chao Khun Phet Phraratchasiriwat, the abbot of the temple, led the religious ceremony, and the public gathered to offer flowers in support.
Regarding the situation on the border, Boonsin confirmed that the area remains calm with no significant military movements. He stated that ongoing communication and coordination between the Thai and Cambodian armed forces continue, with Cambodia respecting its border and no incursions into Thai territory.
The heightened tensions, he explained, are more related to domestic political issues in Thailand rather than any military conflict.
Boonsin emphasised that the Thai military remains focused on safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and security. He reassured the public that political movements within the country have not affected the military’s responsibilities in border security.
He also noted that concerns over potential clashes are primarily dependent on the policies of the Cambodian government.
Regarding a recent incident involving a group of Cambodians singing at Ta Krabei Temple in Surin, Boonsin stated that the Thai military has coordinated with Cambodian authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.
He indicated that the situation was more politically motivated than related to military conflict.
The military chief assured the public that the Thai army remains committed to defending the nation's sovereignty and urged people to rely on credible news sources for information.
"The military confirms that it will perform its duties with the utmost dedication to the nation, religion, monarchy, and the people. As for the misunderstanding regarding the prime minister and the military leadership, it has been clarified and apologised for, with no impact on the military’s work," Boonsin concluded.