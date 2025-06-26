Suspicious object found at Patong Beach, Phuket; Phumtham urges caution amid border speculation

At Government House, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai addressed the incident, emphasising that the authorities in Phuket have not confirmed any link to recent unrest in the southern border provinces.

He stated that there was no official information regarding the situation, and it was only a report from a concerned citizen who had spotted a suspicious motorcycle. Authorities investigated and handed over the parts and compounds to the forensic police for examination.

When asked whether this incident would impact tourism in Phuket, Phumtham responded:

“It’s not the case yet. If we start saying it’s something serious, it creates unnecessary fear and problems. We confirm there is no indication of that.”

In response to questions about whether the security intelligence linked this event to violence in the three southern border provinces, Phumtham clarified that Phuket has not had any issues related to those areas. He stressed that making such connections would only harm the country’s interests and fuel unnecessary fear.

“We urge caution when reporting. Speculation, whether true or not, causes harm before we even know the facts. I encourage clearer and more measured reporting,” he concluded.