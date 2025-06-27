Security source refutes Hun Sen\'s remark on Cambodia\'s military performance

Regarding Hun Sen’s comment that Cambodia has weapons that can reach Bangkok, the source explained that such weapons would need a range of at least 200-300 kilometres.

The source clarified that the known and publicly disclosed land-based missile systems in Cambodia, such as the Chinese-made PHL-03 multiple rocket launcher, have a standard range of 70-130 km, with the upgraded AR-2 model reaching only around 150 km.

Other small-to-medium calibre rockets like Type-81, AS-1, and WS-1B have a range of less than 100 km.