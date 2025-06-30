Thai Government Halts 41 Billion Baht Education Tech Bids Over Transparency Fears

The Thai government has ordered the immediate suspension of two substantial procurement projects, collectively worth over 41 billion Baht, for the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI).

The halt comes amidst serious concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of the bidding processes.

Reports from Government House indicate that the decision to suspend the projects was prompted by a formal complaint lodged by the Anti-Corruption Network Foundation.

On 24 June 2025, the Foundation submitted a letter to Prasert Chanthararuangthong, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the government's Cloud First Policy Committee, urging intervention.

The Foundation specifically called for the suspension of two significant projects from the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC), an agency under the Ministry of Education:

A cloud rental project (6,834 VMs), valued at 2.8 billion Baht.

A software procurement and Learning Platform Phase 2 development project, valued at 1.33 billion Baht.

The complaint highlighted that these projects appeared to feature "highly specific specifications," which could effectively limit competition to a single service provider.

Such a scenario, the Foundation argued, could lead to unfair tendering practices and and create avenues for "inflating budgets" or demanding illicit kickbacks.

Adding to these concerns, several other projects from MHESI are reportedly awaiting bid submission, including a higher education cloud rental project worth 5.413 billion Baht, which may exhibit similar problematic characteristics.

