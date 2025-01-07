600,000 senior high school students to receive free tablets in June

The Education Ministry announced on Tuesday that some 600,000 high-school students will receive free tablet computers from June this year.
Siripong Angkasakulkiat, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the initiative is part of the “One Student, One Tablet” project. The distribution of tablets will commence in early June, coinciding with the start of the new academic year, he said.
The first group to receive the devices will be students attending senior high schools classified by the ministry as “quality schools”. Tablets for other senior high schools will follow as soon as possible, Siripong added.
The ministry also plans to provide tablets to teachers, with a bidding process for suppliers set to be announced later this month. Siripong noted that the bidding’s terms of reference are currently being finalised.
Additionally, he said, the ministry has developed educational content specifically designed for use on tablets. This content has been in development since fiscal 2024 and is set to undergo trials starting this month.