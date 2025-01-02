AI-driven devices make their presence felt in 2024

With AI chips and features, these notebook computers allow users to use the chips to power several AI functions right from their computers without the need to go online to use the AI power of servers of OpenAI or Google.

The best AI laptops for 2024 include Asus Zenbook S 14, Dell XPS13, Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, HP EliteBook Ultra and MacBook Air M3.

For example, Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) offers a great balance of performance, battery life, and a stunning OLED display. It's a versatile option for various tasks, including AI-powered applications.

Dell XPS13 comes in two versions: one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and another with an Intel Core processor. Both versions offer impressive performance and long battery life, making them excellent choices for AI-driven tasks.

HP EliteBook is designed for business professionals, offering a sleek design, powerful performance, and enhanced security features. It's also equipped with AI capabilities to boost productivity.

MacBook Air M3 offers impressive performance and long battery life, making it suitable for various AI-powered tasks.

Year 2024 also saw foldable smartphones and tablets gaining popularity, offering a unique and flexible form factor that combines the portability of a phone with the productivity of a tablet.

The popular top models of foldable smartphones released in 2024 included Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold and Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design.

Galaxy Fold 5 comes in a sleek and premium design with a thinner and lighter form factor compared to its predecessor. The hinge mechanism is improved for a smoother folding experience.

It has a large, immersive 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a tablet-like experience when opened. The cover screen is also larger and more functional.

Google Pixel Fold is a premium foldable design with a unique hinge mechanism that allows for a crease-free folding experience. The device is relatively compact when folded. It uses a large, high-resolution foldable display, offering a seamless viewing experience. The cover screen is also functional for quick tasks.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate design is the first triple-screen foldable phone in the market. It offers a 10.2-inch display when fully unfolded into a tablet-like landscape configuration. It also has a two-screen mode, and normal smartphone-size capabilities.

With improving AI capabilities provided with smart devices, AI is projected to continue a leading tech trend for 2025, including Agentic AI and Generative AI trends.

In the Agentic AI trend, autonomous AI systems in top smartphones or tablets can help users plan and take actions to achieve goals set by the users. These AI agents can assist, offload, and augment human work.

And Generative AI capabilities will remain a trend or a must for flagship smartphones and devices to enhance creativity and productivity of the users.