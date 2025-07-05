Dinosaurs invade Chao Phraya River to celebrate launch of Jurassic World Rebirth

Bangkok witnessed a prehistoric spectacle as two giant Spinosaurus dinosaurs emerged from the Chao Phraya River, shocking crowds along the riverbanks near Taksin Bridge Pier and ICONSIAM. The dramatic scene marked the official launch of Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest instalment in the iconic franchise, which was partly filmed in Thailand.

The thrilling moment was staged during the Jurassic World Chao Phraya River Cruise, which carried top celebrities and influencers from eight countries across Asia, including Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018, Anntonia Porsild, 1st runner-up Miss Universe 2023, and Pichaya “Golf” Nitipaisalkul, Thai host and entertainer

They were en route to the film’s world premiere at ICONSIAM, where Jurassic World Rebirth—the rebirth of life—was unveiled.