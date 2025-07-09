Tropical storm Danas makes landfall in China, enhances southwest monsoon over Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has reported that at 4:00 a.m. on July 9, tropical storm Danas made landfall over Zhejiang province in eastern China. The storm is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and then an active low-pressure cell. While Danas will not move into Thailand and poses no direct impact on Thai weather, it will intensify the prevailing southwest monsoon over the country.

At the same time, a low-pressure cell continues to cover upper Vietnam, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. These conditions are expected to bring isolated heavy rainfall across many parts of the country.

People across Thailand, especially those living near foothills, rivers, and low-lying areas, are advised to beware of flash floods and water run-off caused by heavy rain accumulation.

In maritime areas, moderate winds will lead to waves of about 2 metres in the upper Andaman Sea, and over 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will range from 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.