Tropical storm Danas makes landfall in China, enhances southwest monsoon over Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has reported that at 4:00 a.m. on July 9, tropical storm Danas made landfall over Zhejiang province in eastern China. The storm is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and then an active low-pressure cell. While Danas will not move into Thailand and poses no direct impact on Thai weather, it will intensify the prevailing southwest monsoon over the country.
At the same time, a low-pressure cell continues to cover upper Vietnam, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. These conditions are expected to bring isolated heavy rainfall across many parts of the country.
People across Thailand, especially those living near foothills, rivers, and low-lying areas, are advised to beware of flash floods and water run-off caused by heavy rain accumulation.
In maritime areas, moderate winds will lead to waves of about 2 metres in the upper Andaman Sea, and over 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will range from 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 29-36°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Singkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.