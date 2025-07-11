Nakhon Christian Hospital to close after 120 years of service on August 1

The hospital’s management issued an official statement announcing the closure of its healthcare services at its premises, located at 1110/1-2 Sriprach Road, Khlang Subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat district.
Patients who previously received treatment at are advised to collect their medical records, X-ray films, and other documents from the medical records department starting today until July 31.
In the announcement, the management, staff, and all personnel expressed their sincere gratitude for the continued support received throughout the years.
Founded in 1905 by the American Presbyterian Mission, Nakhon Christian Hospital operated as a semi-charitable healthcare facility. Its closure marks the end of an era for one of the province’s most respected and long-standing hospitals.