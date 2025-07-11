2nd Army Region commander warns public not to believe fake news about troop withdrawal

He clarified that he has never given any interview suggesting a pullback of forces.
“Such claims are entirely untrue and constitute fake news. The language used in the circulated posts is deliberately distorted to provoke and mislead the public, he said.
“The dissemination of this misinformation may disrupt public order. I reaffirm that the Thai military remains firmly committed to protecting the nation’s sovereignty. Our troops are highly motivated and remain on full alert, operating 24 hours a day.”
Boonsin urged the public not to share or forward such unverified information and to exercise caution. He confirmed that Thai soldiers continue to carry out their duties along the border as usual.