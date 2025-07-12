Thai Army assists Nan flood victims as flash floods hit Wiang Sa and Mae Charim

On July 11, the Royal Thai Army, through the Disaster Relief Centre of the 38th Military District, dispatched personnel to assist residents affected by severe flooding in Nan province. The hardest-hit areas included Wiang Sa and Mae Charim districts, where continuous heavy rainfall led to flash floods and widespread inundation.
In Ban Nam Muap, Nam Muap Subdistrict, Wiang Sa District, the army’s disaster relief company worked alongside community leaders to evacuate affected residents, move belongings to safer areas, and secure high-risk zones. Water levels had risen to over one metre, impacting more than 120 households—roughly 60% of the village.
Meanwhile, in Ban Na Sia, Mo Mueang Subdistrict, Mae Charim District, the 38th Military District also joined forces with civilian networks to assist Rat, an 80-year-old man whose home was damaged by sudden flooding.
By the afternoon, water levels began to recede. Soldiers and local volunteers began recovery efforts, cleaning homes, removing debris, and helping restore basic living conditions so residents could return to normal life. Authorities were also contacted to assess damages and provide further assistance.
Military personnel remain on standby and continue to monitor the situation closely. Equipment and manpower have been prepared for immediate deployment in the event of further emergencies. Authorities emphasised the importance of early warnings to help minimise losses and ensure residents are prepared. The army pledged to continue its relief efforts until the situation stabilises and affected communities are safe.