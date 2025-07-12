Thai Army assists Nan flood victims as flash floods hit Wiang Sa and Mae Charim

On July 11, the Royal Thai Army, through the Disaster Relief Centre of the 38th Military District, dispatched personnel to assist residents affected by severe flooding in Nan province. The hardest-hit areas included Wiang Sa and Mae Charim districts, where continuous heavy rainfall led to flash floods and widespread inundation.

In Ban Nam Muap, Nam Muap Subdistrict, Wiang Sa District, the army’s disaster relief company worked alongside community leaders to evacuate affected residents, move belongings to safer areas, and secure high-risk zones. Water levels had risen to over one metre, impacting more than 120 households—roughly 60% of the village.

Meanwhile, in Ban Na Sia, Mo Mueang Subdistrict, Mae Charim District, the 38th Military District also joined forces with civilian networks to assist Rat, an 80-year-old man whose home was damaged by sudden flooding.