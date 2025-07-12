Thailand faces crisis of faith in the monkhood amid scandals and shifting social roles

In recent years, Thailand has witnessed a growing crisis of faith in the Buddhist monkhood. Once seen as moral anchors and spiritual sanctuaries, monks are increasingly viewed with scepticism as public trust in the saffron robes visibly wanes. What lies behind this erosion of confidence—and how can it be restored?



When monks fail to meet expectations

A number of persistent issues have contributed to this crisis, including:

Scandals and misconduct: Widespread reports of corruption, embezzlement of temple funds, drug abuse, sexual misconduct, and exaggerated supernatural claims have deeply shaken public trust. Physical altercations between monks have further undermined their image as spiritual exemplars.

Lack of financial transparency: Temples receive vast donations, yet many lack clear governance or publicly accessible financial records. This opacity raises concerns about mismanagement and misuse of funds.

Displays of wealth and inequality: The image of monks living in luxury, using designer goods or amassing personal wealth, runs counter to the Buddhist principles of simplicity and contentment, leaving the public disillusioned.

Changing social roles: Monks were once at the heart of Thai communities, offering guidance and support. Today, many are perceived as distant from the realities of everyday life, focusing instead on rituals and revenue generation.