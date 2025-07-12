Flash floods hit Phrae, key temple submerged as landslides disrupt roads in Uttaradit

Phrae province was hit by flash floods following heavy rainfall throughout Friday night. Rapid torrents inundated communities in Dan Chumphon subdistrict, causing widespread damage to several homes. Many residents were unable to move belongings in time due to the sudden surge of water.

In Mae Yang Rong subdistrict, Rong Kwang district, waterlogging became a major issue, especially at Wat Mae Yang Yuang—a well-known and spiritually significant temple—where floodwaters overwhelmed the compound due to accumulated rainfall and runoff from surrounding areas.

The flooding in Dan Chumphon, Song district, occurred abruptly, leaving many locals unprepared and leading to partial damage to property. As of now, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities. Emergency crews have been deployed to assess the damage and provide assistance to affected residents.