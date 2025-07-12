Flash floods hit Phrae, key temple submerged as landslides disrupt roads in Uttaradit

Phrae province was hit by flash floods following heavy rainfall throughout Friday night. Rapid torrents inundated communities in Dan Chumphon subdistrict, causing widespread damage to several homes. Many residents were unable to move belongings in time due to the sudden surge of water.
In Mae Yang Rong subdistrict, Rong Kwang district, waterlogging became a major issue, especially at Wat Mae Yang Yuang—a well-known and spiritually significant temple—where floodwaters overwhelmed the compound due to accumulated rainfall and runoff from surrounding areas.
The flooding in Dan Chumphon, Song district, occurred abruptly, leaving many locals unprepared and leading to partial damage to property. As of now, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities. Emergency crews have been deployed to assess the damage and provide assistance to affected residents.
Meanwhile, authorities in Uttaradit province are closely monitoring the flood situation, particularly along major roads severely impacted by runoff and landslides.
On Highway 117 (Nam Pat – Na Phrai), although water levels have mostly receded, traffic remains difficult in several areas. Additionally, on Highway 1083 (Huai Noi Ka – Den Chat), a landslide at kilometre marker 31+300 has blocked the road, making it impassable.
Highway officials are currently mobilising machinery and equipment to clear debris and repair damaged routes. It is expected that road closures will persist for some time before full access can be restored.
The Office of Uttaradit Highway District 2, has advised motorists to proceed with caution, plan their routes in advance, and check traffic updates before travelling to ensure safety and minimise disruption. Further updates will be issued as the situation develops.