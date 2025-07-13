ACD to investigate temples linked to femme fatale monk scandal

Several monks are suspected of having had intimate relationships with the woman, prompting an internal probe into possible misconduct and financial impropriety.
Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), has instructed Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermphan, commander of the ACD, to deploy operational teams to survey the following temples:
The inspection aims to collect and scrutinise financial records to determine whether temple funds may have been misused.
Although no disciplinary offence under the Sangha’s code of conduct has yet been established in relation to the monks’ alleged relationships with Golf, the financial transactions have raised suspicions.
Preliminary findings show that in some cases, the financial trails of either resident or senior monks are linked to Golf. Authorities are investigating whether the funds transferred to her were sourced from temple accounts and whether the origins and purposes of the money can be clearly justified.
Particular attention is being paid to Wat Chujitdhammaram in Ayutthaya, where records show over 11 million baht was transferred to the woman. This sum is now subject to a thorough investigation to resolve public doubts and ensure transparency.