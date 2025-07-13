ACD to investigate temples linked to femme fatale monk scandal

The inspection aims to collect and scrutinise financial records to determine whether temple funds may have been misused.

Although no disciplinary offence under the Sangha’s code of conduct has yet been established in relation to the monks’ alleged relationships with Golf, the financial transactions have raised suspicions.

Preliminary findings show that in some cases, the financial trails of either resident or senior monks are linked to Golf. Authorities are investigating whether the funds transferred to her were sourced from temple accounts and whether the origins and purposes of the money can be clearly justified.