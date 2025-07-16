Heavy downpours expected across Thailand despite weakened monsoon

The Thai Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned of continued isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Thailand, even as the southwest monsoon weakens to moderate intensity.
A low-pressure cell currently lingers over upper Laos and Vietnam, while the prevailing southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. Despite the reduction in monsoon strength, significant rainfall remains likely in several regions.
Residents are advised to remain vigilant for potential flash floods and runoff, particularly in areas near foothills, waterways, and low-lying terrain.
Sea conditions remain moderate, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea reaching up to 2 metres, and 1–2 metres in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf. Thunderstorms may cause waves to exceed 2 metres in some areas. All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-35°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 30-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, and Krabi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.