Heavy downpours expected across Thailand despite weakened monsoon

The Thai Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned of continued isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Thailand, even as the southwest monsoon weakens to moderate intensity.

A low-pressure cell currently lingers over upper Laos and Vietnam, while the prevailing southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. Despite the reduction in monsoon strength, significant rainfall remains likely in several regions.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant for potential flash floods and runoff, particularly in areas near foothills, waterways, and low-lying terrain.

Sea conditions remain moderate, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea reaching up to 2 metres, and 1–2 metres in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf. Thunderstorms may cause waves to exceed 2 metres in some areas. All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.