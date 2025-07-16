Heavy rain and flash floods hit Lampang, residents evacuated as floods damage homes

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, 2025

Lampang faces severe flooding due to heavy rains, with several districts at risk of flash floods. Authorities warn of further heavy rain and urge residents to prepare for possible flooding.

The Lampang Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office on Wednesday reported a severe flooding situation in the province following heavy and continuous rainfall. Flash floods and overflow caused widespread damage to homes, especially in Ngao District, which has been hit hardest, with several sub-districts affected, including:

  • Ban Rong Subdistrict (Khoi, Tha Charoen, Sop Pon, Ban Rong)
  • Luang Tai Subdistrict (Wang Khwai)
  • Pong Tao Subdistrict (Huai Un)
  • Ban Haeng Subdistrict (Bo Hor, Mae Ngon)
  • Pong Tao Subdistrict (Moo 4–5)

The District Chief of Ngao visited the affected areas alongside volunteer officers, local administration, village headmen, and residents to assist with moving belongings to higher ground and closely monitor the water situation around the clock. Currently, water levels are stabilising but remain a concern.

The Lampang Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has instructed all relevant agencies to take the following actions:

  • Continue monitoring weather conditions and flash flood risks closely.
  • Be prepared 24/7 with equipment, machinery, and personnel ready to assist immediately upon request.
  • Quickly assess the damage and provide assistance to affected residents in accordance with procedures.

Meanwhile, the Lampang Provincial Public Relations Office issued a public warning at 4:00 a.m. to alert residents of continued rainfall, particularly in the Ngao, Jae Hom, Muang Pan, and Mueang Lampang districts, where intermittent heavy rain is expected. The following precautions are advised:

  • Be prepared for heavy rain in the morning, with a chance of more intense rain in the afternoon.
  • Check water levels and streams near communities, and avoid steep roads and temporary bridges.
  • Carry umbrellas, raincoats, and other rain protection if you must travel.

According to the latest weather forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department, there is a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall covering much of the northern region.

