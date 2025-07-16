Heavy rain and flash floods hit Lampang, residents evacuated as floods damage homes

The Lampang Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office on Wednesday reported a severe flooding situation in the province following heavy and continuous rainfall. Flash floods and overflow caused widespread damage to homes, especially in Ngao District, which has been hit hardest, with several sub-districts affected, including:

Ban Rong Subdistrict (Khoi, Tha Charoen, Sop Pon, Ban Rong)

Luang Tai Subdistrict (Wang Khwai)

Pong Tao Subdistrict (Huai Un)

Ban Haeng Subdistrict (Bo Hor, Mae Ngon)

Pong Tao Subdistrict (Moo 4–5)

The District Chief of Ngao visited the affected areas alongside volunteer officers, local administration, village headmen, and residents to assist with moving belongings to higher ground and closely monitor the water situation around the clock. Currently, water levels are stabilising but remain a concern.