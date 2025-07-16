Heavy rain and flash floods hit Lampang, residents evacuated as floods damage homes

The Lampang Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office on Wednesday reported a severe flooding situation in the province following heavy and continuous rainfall. Flash floods and overflow caused widespread damage to homes, especially in Ngao District, which has been hit hardest, with several sub-districts affected, including:
The District Chief of Ngao visited the affected areas alongside volunteer officers, local administration, village headmen, and residents to assist with moving belongings to higher ground and closely monitor the water situation around the clock. Currently, water levels are stabilising but remain a concern.
The Lampang Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has instructed all relevant agencies to take the following actions:
Meanwhile, the Lampang Provincial Public Relations Office issued a public warning at 4:00 a.m. to alert residents of continued rainfall, particularly in the Ngao, Jae Hom, Muang Pan, and Mueang Lampang districts, where intermittent heavy rain is expected. The following precautions are advised:
According to the latest weather forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department, there is a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall covering much of the northern region.