Strategic border road launched to boost Thai-Cambodian security

The project is a collaborative effort between the Thai Rumphalang Party, the 2nd Army Region’s Engineering Corps, the 23rd Ranger Forces Regiment, and local communities.
Heavy machinery and construction equipment have been deployed to build the road, which leads to a tactically significant area close to the frontier.
Wasawat Poungponsri, leader of the Thai Rumphalang Party, said the area is strategically important and needs a durable access route, especially during the rainy season when existing roads become impassable.
“This is not just about building a road—it’s about strengthening security and creating a better future for both military personnel and vulnerable communities in this area. No one will be left behind,” Wasawat said.
He added that the road-building initiative is part of the party’s policy framework under the banner “Strong Frontlines, Secure Territories,” which will be formally incorporated into the party’s agenda during its upcoming general assembly.
The Thai Rumphalang Party has prioritised fostering cooperation between state authorities, the military, and local communities to upgrade border infrastructure and ensure sustainable security in the region.