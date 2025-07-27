Army condemns Cambodia over deadly BM-21 strike in Si Sa Ket

At approximately 5.00pm on Sunday (July 27), Col Richcha Suksuwanon, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, reported that a BM-21 rocket had landed in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, causing damage to residential homes.
The incident left two local residents affected:
Military personnel administered first aid and transported the injured to Sisaket Hospital for further treatment.
Richcha noted that both victims were volunteer village sentries assisting with border surveillance during the ongoing tensions.
The army condemned Cambodia’s use of battlefield-grade weaponry against civilians uninvolved in the conflict. To date, a total of 14 civilian deaths have been reported as a result of the ongoing hostilities along the Thai-Cambodian border.