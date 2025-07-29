Nearly 200,000 evacuated from seven Thai border provinces, await official clearance to return

Unsit said he had been instructed by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to direct the governors of the seven provinces to ensure district chiefs inform residents that they must remain in the shelters until the government confirms it is safe to return.

Authorities have been tasked with ensuring adequate living conditions within the shelters, including the provision of food, drinking water and essential supplies. Provincial authorities have also opened donation centres to receive public support and ensure supplies are sufficient.