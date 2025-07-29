Nearly 200,000 evacuated from seven Thai border provinces, await official clearance to return

TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated from seven provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border, with evacuees awaiting government clearance before returning home, the Interior Ministry reported at 8.30am on Tuesday, July 29.

Permanent Secretary for the Interior, Unsit Sampuntharat, said a total of 188,734 people had been relocated to 770 temporary shelters across the following provinces:

  • Si Sa Ket: 82,021 people in 435 shelters
  • Surin: 55,898 people in 130 shelters
  • Buri Ram: 24,480 people in 112 shelters
  • Ubon Ratchathani: 21,838 people in 68 shelters
  • Sa Kaeo: 2,652 people in 13 shelters
  • Trat: 1,621 people in 8 shelters
  • Chanthaburi: 224 people in 4 shelters

Nearly 200,000 evacuated from seven Thai border provinces, await official clearance to return

Unsit said he had been instructed by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to direct the governors of the seven provinces to ensure district chiefs inform residents that they must remain in the shelters until the government confirms it is safe to return.

Authorities have been tasked with ensuring adequate living conditions within the shelters, including the provision of food, drinking water and essential supplies. Provincial authorities have also opened donation centres to receive public support and ensure supplies are sufficient.

Nearly 200,000 evacuated from seven Thai border provinces, await official clearance to return

“If the security agencies confirm that it is safe to return home, the government will coordinate with relevant agencies to facilitate the return of evacuees to their local communities,” Unsit said.

Nearly 200,000 evacuated from seven Thai border provinces, await official clearance to return Nearly 200,000 evacuated from seven Thai border provinces, await official clearance to return

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy