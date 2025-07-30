Tribute to \"Sergeant Toe\" – Hero of Khao Satta Som, sacrificing for his fellow soldiers

In the aftermath of the Thai-Cambodian border clashes between July 24-28, 2025, the Royal Thai Army has honoured the heroic actions of Sergeant Major Thawatchai Busapha – affectionately known as "Sergeant Toe". Sergeant Toe was a frontline scout who sacrificed his life at the Khao Satta Som military base in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province, while defending Thai soldiers from intense attacks.
According to a heartfelt tribute shared by his fellow soldier, Suttipong Pongwan, Sergeant Toe was the leader of a small group of artillery scouts tasked with identifying targets and adjusting artillery fire. This dangerous job made the scouts prime targets for enemy forces, but it was essential for the safety of their fellow soldiers. Sergeant Toe was stationed at Khao Satta Som, a critical high ground along the border, from where he conducted vital surveillance.
On July 24, the first day of the clashes, Sergeant Toe’s bravery was on full display as he identified and neutralised threats that could have endangered the lives of hundreds or even thousands of soldiers. His efforts helped prevent tanks from advancing into the area, and the enemy suffered significant losses throughout the day and night.
The fighting escalated on July 25, with enemy forces intensifying their assault using tanks, artillery, and rockets, shaking the very ground. Despite the overwhelming firepower, Sergeant Toe continued his duties with unwavering courage. He informed his fellow soldiers of approaching tanks and coordinated artillery fire to stop them. Tragically, during one such engagement, a shell from the enemy tank struck the bunker where Sergeant Toe was stationed.
The news of his injury quickly spread through the ranks, and many soldiers, including those in his unit, were shaken by the loss. In the midst of the chaos, his comrades, filled with grief, vowed to honour his memory by continuing to fight. Sergeant Toe’s legacy will never be forgotten.
Sergeant Toe had served with distinction for over 12 years, and his dedication to his country and fellow soldiers earned him the title of the "King of the Battlefield". His courage and sacrifice will forever be remembered by those who fought alongside him.
"Even though he is no longer with us, we still feel his presence at the bunker where he used to stand guard. Sergeant Toe’s bravery will never fade," said his fellow soldier.