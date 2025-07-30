Tribute to \"Sergeant Toe\" – Hero of Khao Satta Som, sacrificing for his fellow soldiers

The news of his injury quickly spread through the ranks, and many soldiers, including those in his unit, were shaken by the loss. In the midst of the chaos, his comrades, filled with grief, vowed to honour his memory by continuing to fight. Sergeant Toe’s legacy will never be forgotten.

Sergeant Toe had served with distinction for over 12 years, and his dedication to his country and fellow soldiers earned him the title of the "King of the Battlefield". His courage and sacrifice will forever be remembered by those who fought alongside him.

"Even though he is no longer with us, we still feel his presence at the bunker where he used to stand guard. Sergeant Toe’s bravery will never fade," said his fellow soldier.