Thailand joins 98th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, strengthening ties with China

Amid the ongoing border clashes and tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, an important event took place on July 31, 2025 in Bangkok—Thailand marked the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a milestone that also coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the People’s Republic of China.

The event, held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, was attended by Wanida Phansa-ard, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. She was warmly welcomed by Major General Zhang Linhong, the Defence Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand.